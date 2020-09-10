Update On Ivar Following Cervical Injury On RAW

It was reported earlier this week that the Viking Raiders’ Ivar suffered some kind of cervical injury when executing a dive to the outside on RAW during an eight-man tag team match.

On today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that it hasn’t been determined yet whether or not Ivar will need surgery. While it was initially believed to be a stinger, it was actually a “significant injury” and not something he will recover from in a couple of weeks.