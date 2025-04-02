Update On Janel Grant’s Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis & WWE

PwInsider.com reports Janel Grant’s legal team has filed a motion in the United States District Court of Connecticut, urging the court to initiate the discovery phase of her lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE. This motion, filed on March 28th, seeks to enable both parties to exchange pertinent documents and information, effectively outlining their respective strategies and evidence before the court. This crucial step would allow for a more transparent and informed legal process.

However, McMahon and the other defendants are advocating for private arbitration, citing an arbitration clause within the non-disclosure agreement signed by Grant. They argue that a public courtroom setting is inappropriate and that initiating discovery now could lead to wasted resources if the court ultimately decides in favor of arbitration. They also contend that Connecticut federal court rules permit a delay in discovery until the court resolves the arbitration question. As of yet, the court has not issued a ruling on whether arbitration is the appropriate course of action.

In response, on March 28th, Grant’s attorneys submitted a report detailing the scope of their intended discovery and proposing a timeline for the case. They are seeking access to a wide array of records, including internal WWE communications and potentially communications from anyone affiliated with the company. Furthermore, they are requesting records related to alleged payments made by McMahon to multiple women, WWE’s policies regarding sexual harassment, and travel records for McMahon, Laurinaitis, and Brock Lesnar. This comprehensive request underscores Grant’s team’s determination to gather extensive evidence to support their claims.