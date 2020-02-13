wrestling / News
Update on Jeff Cobb’s ROH Status, Not Currently Signed to AEW
February 12, 2020 | Posted by
Jeff Cobb’s appearance on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite is not an indication that he’s signed with the company, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Cobb is not currently signed to AEW and is currently a free agent, without an exclusive contract with ROH or NJPW as his ROH deal expired in 2019 and he did not re-sign. Cobb was booked directly by AEW.
As reported earlier, Cobb appeared on Dynamite and attacked Jon Moxley. He is set to face Moxley in his in-ring AEW debut on next week’s episode. He is set for a ROH Tag Team Championship match alongside Dan Maff against Jonathan Gresham and Jay Lethal.
