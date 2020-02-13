Update on Jeff Cobb’s ROH Status, Not Currently Signed to AEW

Jeff Cobb’s appearance on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite is not an indication that he’s signed with the company, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Cobb is not currently signed to AEW and is currently a free agent, without an exclusive contract with ROH or NJPW as his ROH deal expired in 2019 and he did not re-sign. Cobb was booked directly by AEW.

As reported earlier, Cobb appeared on Dynamite and attacked Jon Moxley. He is set to face Moxley in his in-ring AEW debut on next week’s episode. He is set for a ROH Tag Team Championship match alongside Dan Maff against Jonathan Gresham and Jay Lethal.