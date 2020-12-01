Update on Jeff Hardy After Swanton Spot on Raw

Jeff Hardy had a scary moment during his match with Elias on Raw, and a new report has an update on him. Hardy did a Swanton onto Elias on tonight’s episode during their “Symphony of Destruction” match and while it looked like he might have hit his head on the steps, he is said to be okay according to Fightful Select.

According to the site, Hardy managed to barely clear the steps and all indications are that he’s good. Hardy won the match immediately following the spot. As you can see below, the brief clip on WWE’s Twitter account cut just before the scary moment.