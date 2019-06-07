Update on Jeff Hardy’s Recovery Following Knee Surgery

– Jeff Hardy could have an updated timeline for his in-ring return soon. PWInsider reports that Hardy is having some follow-up exams done within the next week for the surgery he underwent early in May.

Hardy suffered the injury at a WWE live event in April, and he and Matt relinquished the Smackdown Tag Team Championships as a result. At the time, he was expected to be out of action for six to nine months, though there is no official timetable for his return.