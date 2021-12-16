wrestling / News
Update On Jim Ross’ Cancer Treatments, May Miss December 29 Dynamite
December 16, 2021 | Posted by
Jim Ross has been away from AEW getting radiation treatment for skin cancer, but hopes to be back for the December 29th edition of Dynamite. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Ross is halfway done with his treatments but some of them may be rescheduled. It was noted that Ross’ treatment was originally set to last until December 22 but will now go until the 29th.
Ross told Dave Meltzer that while his energy level is up, the radiation ‘burns really bad.’ The treatment process has been ‘challenging’. It’s unknown if he will be back for that week’s Dynamite on the 29th, which is in Ross’ hometown of Jacksonville. If not, the goal will be for the Newark edition on January 5.
