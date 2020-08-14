Update on Johnny Gargano After Injury Scare At NXT Taping

As we previously reported, Johnny Gargano suffered an injury scare at the NXT taping on Wednesday, landing on his head during a match with Ridge Holland. After he was checked on, he was said to be okay and the match was completely restarted.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Gargano was very sore the next day but otherwise he was okay. He was said to be relieved that the situation wasn’t a lot worse than it ended up being.

The redone match will be the one that airs, instead of the company attempting to edit both matches together. It’s assumed that the bump will not make TV.