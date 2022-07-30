wrestling / News

Update On Johnny Gargano Ahead Of Tonight’s WWE Summerslam Event

July 30, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Johnny Gargano 12-7-21 Image Credit: WWE

In a response to fan emails, PWInsider reports that Johnny Gargano is not backstage at tonight’s WWE Summerslam event in Nashville. In addition to that, he was never scheduled to be there at any point. There had been some hoping that the recent changes in WWE would lead to Gargano’s return, but that doesn’t seem to be the case at this time.

Johnny Gargano

