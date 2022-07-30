wrestling / News
Update On Johnny Gargano Ahead Of Tonight’s WWE Summerslam Event
July 30, 2022 | Posted by
In a response to fan emails, PWInsider reports that Johnny Gargano is not backstage at tonight’s WWE Summerslam event in Nashville. In addition to that, he was never scheduled to be there at any point. There had been some hoping that the recent changes in WWE would lead to Gargano’s return, but that doesn’t seem to be the case at this time.
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Discusses His Vision for WWE Creative, If Paul Heyman Will Have Creative Role
- Note On What WWE Will Do If A Thunderstorm Interrupts Summerslam Tomorrow Night
- CJ Perry Comments On Vince McMahon Allegations, Says She Had A Great Relationship With Him
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Blamed Failure of Maximum Male Models Segment On Max Dupri