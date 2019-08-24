Update on Jon Moxley’s Staph Infection, Expected Return Date

– A new update is available on Jon Moxley’s MRSA staph infection and the amount of time he is expected to be out of action. Figure Four Daily reports that the infection, which forced Moxley to pull out of his match with Kenny Omega at AEW All Out next weekend, is expected to keep Moxley out for four weeks.

Moxley noted on Twitter yesterday that he will have surgery this week to remove the bursa sac in his elbow, and that he is expected to be 100% for AEW’s debut on TNT in October. The site reports that Moxley vs. Omega is still set to take place at some point, possibly at the next PPV or at AEW on TNT’s debut. Omega is now facing PAC at All Out.