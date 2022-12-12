UPDATE: More On Karl Anderson’s Future NJPW Plans

UPDATE: A new report has a few some additional context details on Karl Anderson’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom appearance. Fightful Select has confirmed once again that Anderson’s appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 has been the plan since August.

The new report mostly goes over the details that Fightful has previously reported about how how the issues around Anderson’s schedule conflict with Crown Jewel were resolved and folded into the storyline with Hikuleo, and that Anderson has always planned to work Wrestle Kindgom from the point he signed with WWE. The site does report that in regards to any relationship between NJPW and WWE, things are on a “wait and see” approach at the moment.

ORIGINAL: As previously reported, Karl Anderson, who is a WWE superstar, is set to defend the NEVER Openweight title against Hikuleo this week. The two will meet on Wednesday at the World Tag League & Super Junior Tag League Finals.

PWInsider reports that this will not be Anderson’s final appearance for the company, however. WWE and NJPW have reportedly made a deal that will see Anderson appear at Wrestle Kingdom on January 4. This makes him the WWE star to work at the annual Tokyo Dome event while still under contract.

Anderson had been planned for the event for a while now, even before the Good Brothers were brought back to WWE, and this new deal ensures things can happen as planned. Anderson is said to be set for a ‘strong role’ at the event in a singles match.