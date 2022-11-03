Update On Katsuyori Shibata Wrestling For AEW, Who He Requested To Work With

As previously reported, Katsuyori Shibata returned to AEW during last night’s Dynamite, saving Orange Cassidy from an attack by PAC and challenging him for the All-Atlantic title. The match was then signed for Rampage this Friday.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio‘s Dave Meltzer, Shibata told AEW that there were two people on the roster he wanted to work with. One of them was Orange Cassidy, who he will face Friday. The other was Bryan Danielson. There are plans to have both matches happen. He was free this week, so the match with Cassidy is first.

NJPW would not clear him to wrestle but he was cleared elsewhere.