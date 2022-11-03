wrestling / News
Update On Katsuyori Shibata Wrestling For AEW, Who He Requested To Work With
November 3, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, Katsuyori Shibata returned to AEW during last night’s Dynamite, saving Orange Cassidy from an attack by PAC and challenging him for the All-Atlantic title. The match was then signed for Rampage this Friday.
According to Wrestling Observer Radio‘s Dave Meltzer, Shibata told AEW that there were two people on the roster he wanted to work with. One of them was Orange Cassidy, who he will face Friday. The other was Bryan Danielson. There are plans to have both matches happen. He was free this week, so the match with Cassidy is first.
NJPW would not clear him to wrestle but he was cleared elsewhere.
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho On How AEW Moves Past Its Drama, Talks Filming Terrifier 2
- WWE Q3 Earnings Call: Triple H Touts White Rabbit Success, Talks International PCs, More
- Early AEW Full Gear Betting Odds Favor MJF to Win AEW Championship
- Saudi Arabia Reportedly Warned of ‘Imminent Attack,’ Note On WWE Crown Jewel