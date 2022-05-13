Update On Kayla Rossi’s Status With AEW

A recent report revealed Joey Janela finished up with All Elite Wrestling a couple of weeks after his contract expired. In regards to his former manager, Kayla Rossi she has been finished with the company for a while now, according to a report from Fightful Select.

The bodybuilder disappeared from television at the same time Janela stopped appearing. The report notes that Rossi had never signed a full-time contract with AEW. However, she was offered a trainee contract which she turned down and thus the two sides parted ways amicably.