– Fans are waiting with anticipation on where former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada will head next after his NJPW contract expires today. Online website Pro Wrestling Tees also announced that Okada’s shirts will pulled from the site today, that caussed quite a stir in the IWC about where Okada is going next. Fightful Select has an update with new details on Okada.

Fightful reports that Pro Wrestling Tees pulling Okada’s merchandise is connected to his New Japan contract expiring this week. It’s said to be unrelated to anything else. Additionally, while Okada was still technically under contract with NJPW, New Japan was said to be “very understanding” with Okada negotiating with other organizations since he made it clear he was finishing up with the promotion and won’t be re-signing. New Japan sources reportedly informed Fightful that things have been amicable between both sides.

Fightful Select also reports that WWE sources confirmed there have been talks with WWE and Okada. Also, WWE talents revealed that in recent weeks, Okada has spoken to other members of the roster in order to gauge his potential offers, learn more about WWE’s approach, and help make his ultimate decision. WWE has not reportedly put any creative plans in place for Okada, and no pitches have been sent to him in this regard.

Also, Fightful notes that AEW has been fairly confident in the last month that they might able to sign Okada. They were reportedly so confident that they put tentative plans together for Okada’s potential debut. The report notes that AEW is said to have made a “substantial offer” to Okada.

Additionally, the report says that all sources indicate that Kazuchika Okada is yet to sign any contract. Barry Bloom recently finalized representing Okada.

While Okada’s contract expires today, he still has some New Japan dates he will be finishing up next month. They include a final match with Hiroshi Tanahashi taking place at NJPW’s The New Beginning in Osaka on February 11.