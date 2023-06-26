wrestling / News
Update on Kenny Omega After AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door
June 26, 2023 | Posted by
Last night both Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay had a widely-praised match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, but not without its risk. At one point, Ospreay hit Omega with a Tiger Driver 91, which dropped the latter right on his head. In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that surprisingly, Omega is said to be doing okay after the match. However, it’s unknown if he had been looked at or given X-rays at the time.
