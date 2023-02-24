Update On Kenny Omega Contract Status in AEW

As previously reported, Kenny Omega’s original AEW deal was set to expire at the end of January, and there were rumors that WWE was interested. However, it was said that AEW might add time after he missed time due to injury. the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that is indeed what happened.

Omega’s original contract began on February 1, 2019. It allowed AEW to add time due to injury and he was out nine months. That means his current deal, in theory, could be extended up to November. AEW did add time but it’s unknown how much.

It was noted that Barry Bloom is Omega’s agent and has been since late 2019/early 2019, and will likely handle negotiations for Omega, as well as The Young Bucks at the end of the year. It is likely they will all get offers from WWE and AEW for “great money”. With Omega, whether or not he can wrestle in Japan may play a role in where he decides to go.