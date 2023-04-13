Update On Kenny Omega’s Contract Negotiations With AEW

As previously reported, Konnan said that Kenny Omega was not a part of AAA Triplemania XXXI because he was still negotiating a deal with AEW. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that Omega has yet to sign a new deal with AEW and is still negotiating. Omega is still under contract, however, as hiatus due to injury added time. Otherwise, the deal would have expired earlier this year.

According to Dave Meltzer, Omega will be a free agent in November or December, unless he agrees to a new deal.