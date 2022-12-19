Update On Kenny Omega’s Contract Status in AEW

It was previously reported that Kenny Omega’s contract with AEW will be up at the end of January, as he initially signed a four-year deal in 2023. However, the company is currently advertising him for their debut in Winnipeg, which happens on March 14.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Omega’s contract was likely extended due to his time off from injuries. At this time, it’s unknown that a new deal has been signed.

It was also noted that The Young Bucks are under contract until the end of 2023, and whatever decision Omega makes, he’ll likely want to wait for the Bucks so they can make it together. They did something similar in 2018, when they all left NJPW together to start AEW.