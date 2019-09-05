Update on KENTA Following Post-NJPW Royal Quest Hospitalization

– KENTA’s hospitalization following his match with Tomohiro Ishii at NJPW Royal Quest has turned out okay. The WON reports that KENTA checked out fine when he was sent to the hospital after the show, where he won the NEVER Openweight Championship from Ishii.

The site notes, as many watching could tell, that the potential injury came after the German suplex from Ishii. It was ruled at the hospital that he did not have a concussion and will not be missing any dates. He is currently booked for the September 15th Destruction in Beppu show.

The site adds that the match as it happened after KENTA was knocked out was exactly how it was originally planned without alterations, and that Ishii took a lot of the power out of the multiple exchanges to the head to protect his opponent.