UPDATE: PWInsider has some more details on Kevin Owens following his knee injury. According to the report, Owens is still scheduled to appear on tomorrow’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

Additionally, Owens is also still expected to work the TV tapings heading into this month’s Survivor Series event.

ORIGINAL: As previously reported, Kevin Owens suffered an injury at a live event this past weekend, and it’s believed to be a sprained MCL.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that Owens is currently rehabbing the injury at the WWE Performance Center ahead of Survivor Series. Dave Meltzer noted that his status for the PPV is in doubt after the injury, as he is ‘not moving well’ at the moment.

If you wish to be spoiled on the plans for Owens at the event, you can do so here.