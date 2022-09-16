wrestling / News
Update On Kota Ibushi and His Status In NJPW
September 16, 2022 | Posted by
Kota Ibushi has been out of action from NJPW since October 2021, where he lost to Kazuchika Okada in the G1 Finals. He has been dealing with injuries, and there was some controversy later on when he made accusations against one of the company’s staff. He has yet to wrestle since all of that happened.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a brief update on the situation, noting that Ibushi is still rehabbing his shoulder. However, it’s a slow process and it’s still unknown when he will be back.
