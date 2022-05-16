Update On Kota Ibushi and NJPW Following Recent Issues

As previously reported, Kota Ibushi shared several messages showing his tension with NJPW officials and accused them of sexual harassment and dealing with the Yakuza.

F4WOnline reports that at this time, NJPW has not fired Ibushi and he’s still part of the company. They are not giving up on their working relationship, although both NJPW and Bushiroad are said to be unhappy with the public airing of grievances.

Ibushi has cut back on his tweets as of late, particularly in the last three days. His only recent tweet read: “I will fight until the end. I will not surrender to them.”

Toru Yano is the only New Japan wrestler to comment, noting that he wasn’t happy Ibushi confused the fans, but said Ibushi was still a part of New Japan and still his friend. Kenny Omega wrote in Japanese: “Fire of resurrection will burn bright again someday. Let’s hang on until then everybody.“