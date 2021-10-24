wrestling / News

Update On Lance Archer Following Scary Bump on AEW Dynamite

October 23, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Lance Archer AEW Dynamite 7-7-21

As noted earlier, Lance Archer landed on his head during a scary moment on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Archer went for a moonsault, but underrotated and landed on his head. The match paused for a moment as he got checked out. Archer then went back in the ring and was promptly rolled up by Eddie Kingston, who won the match.

PWInsider reports that the early word is that Archer is okay after the incident.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Lance Archer, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading