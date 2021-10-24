wrestling / News
Update On Lance Archer Following Scary Bump on AEW Dynamite
October 23, 2021 | Posted by
As noted earlier, Lance Archer landed on his head during a scary moment on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Archer went for a moonsault, but underrotated and landed on his head. The match paused for a moment as he got checked out. Archer then went back in the ring and was promptly rolled up by Eddie Kingston, who won the match.
PWInsider reports that the early word is that Archer is okay after the incident.