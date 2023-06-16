Update On Main Event Plans For WWE Money in the Bank

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that while there are only four matches announced for Money in the Bank, none of them are the planned main event. The main event will feature Roman Reigns and it’s likely his match will be announce or at least hinted at on tonight’s Smackdown.

It was also noted that WWE wants Drew McIntyre back for the show, but it’s unknown what match he would have.

There are currently four matches set for the show:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor

* Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar vs. Butch vs. Damian Priest

* Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark vs. Bayley vs. IYO SKY vs. Zelina Vega vs. TBD

* Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

The event happens on July 1 at the O2 Arena in London.