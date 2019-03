– The following press released was issued by Masked Republic:

Masked Republic™ Names Mexico’s Hispanic Media Center Exclusive Brand Integration Agency For Expo Lucha™ And Branded Digital Content.

March 22, 2019 – Mexico City, Mexico & San Diego, CA, USA

Masked Republic™, the world’s foremost multi-platform entertainment company focused on expanding lucha libre and original IP beyond the borders of Mexico, and Hispanic Media Center, Mexico’s premiere ad sales agency specialized in the U.S. market announced, today, a multi-year pact between the companies. The agreement will see Mexico City based HMC exclusively manage brand integration for San Diego, California’s Masked Republic’s annual Expo Lucha™ fan convention and experiential marketing event as well as see the two companies develop branded content focused on the high flying and colorful world of lucha libre.

“What Masked Republic has built in the United States across their live event, digital, publishing, licensing and talent representation operations is a testament to their understanding of both the vast popularity and cultural significance of lucha libre in Mexico and how to best deliver experiences and products related to it to a long underserved and underrepresented fan base, outside the country, clamoring for authentic experiences. We could not be more excited to now be able to connect brands from both sides of the border to what Masked Republic is doing in the live event and digital spaces,” said Alex Muñoz, Founder and CEO of Hispanic Media Center.

Masked Republic’s Expo Lucha, the only lucha libre convention held outside of Mexico, will take place on August 17-18 in San Diego, CA and feature four live lucha libre events, museum exhibits, an art show, cultural vendors and opportunities for attendees to meet lucha libre legends, icons and superstars up close and personal as all event tickets include autographs and photo ops.

“Alex’s two decades working with top networks in Mexico and nine years with U.S. Hispanic media combined with his experience with Mexico’s government and many top brands have made him the perfect partner for developing brand partners for Expo Lucha and our exciting digital content slate,” Masked Republic founder and CEO Ruben Zamora said.

“Expo Lucha is truly an event like no other in the United States including being a full weekend long immersive experience for an extremely brand loyal multi-generational fan-base,” said Masked Republic COO and Executive Producer Kevin Kleinrock. “We are excited to be able to work with Hispanic Media Center to integrate brands and develop Expo Lucha into the country’s preeminent touring Hispanic experiential marketing event.”

Expo Lucha 2019 will take place from August 17-18 at San Diego City College in San Diego, California. In addition to the in-venue experience, all four of the Expo’s lucha libre events will stream live followed by windows on both SVOD and AVOD providers and, a “Best of Expo Lucha 2019” compilation event is anticipated to air on traditional pay-per-view as well giving integrated brands value and reach far beyond the two-day event.