Update On Match Getting Pulled From NXT New Year’s Evil, One Of The Wrestlers Said To Be Injured

As we noted earlier today, the Fight Pit match between Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher has likely been pulled, as it’s no longer included on the WWE.com preview. Dave Meltzer responded to a post from McKenzie Mitchell on Twitter, who had written that NXT GM William Regal was spotted meeting with medical personnel. According to Meltzer, either Ciampa or Thatcher are currently injured.

He wrote: “This likely has to do with Ciampa vs. Thatcher. One of the two is injured and as of yesterday it wasn’t a sure thing if the match would happen or not.”