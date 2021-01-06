wrestling / News
Update On Match Getting Pulled From NXT New Year’s Evil, One Of The Wrestlers Said To Be Injured
As we noted earlier today, the Fight Pit match between Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher has likely been pulled, as it’s no longer included on the WWE.com preview. Dave Meltzer responded to a post from McKenzie Mitchell on Twitter, who had written that NXT GM William Regal was spotted meeting with medical personnel. According to Meltzer, either Ciampa or Thatcher are currently injured.
He wrote: “This likely has to do with Ciampa vs. Thatcher. One of the two is injured and as of yesterday it wasn’t a sure thing if the match would happen or not.”
This likely has to do with Ciampa vs. Thatcher. One of the two is injured and as of yesterday it wasn't a sure thing if the match would happen or not. https://t.co/D2K75cieAP
— Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) January 6, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Rumor Killer on Mickie James Retiring at RAW
- Scott D’Amore On Impact Wrestling’s Crossover With AEW, What AEW Has To Gain, State Of Impact Roster
- Backstage Notes on Raw Legends Night, Changes to Show, Why Some Talents Didn’t Appear
- Amanda Huber Implores Fans Not to Create a Divide in Wrestling Over Husband Brodie Lee, Says Her Family Has No Hate for WWE