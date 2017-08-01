Various News: Update on Matt Cappotelli’s GoFundme Campaign, Sami Callihan Working MLW: One-Shot Event

– Matt Cappotelli’s GoFundme has raised $12,000 so far. It was created to help he and his family pay for upcoming treatments of his returning cancer. They are hoping to raise $500,000. If interested, you can donate at this link.

– Sami Callihan is confirmed for the Thursday October 5th MLW: One-Shot event at Gilt Nightclub in Orlando, FL. You can purchase tickets for the event .