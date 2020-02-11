wrestling / News
Update on Matt Hardy’s WWE Contract Status, Jeff Hardy’s Recovery
A new report has an update on Matt Hardy’s contract talks with WWE and Jeff Hardy’s progress toward his return. PWInsider reports that Matt is still in discussions with WWE about a new deal, but that nothing has been reached. His contract, as previously reported, is set to expire on March 1st.
Meanwhile, Jeff Hardy is set to be at the WWE Performance Center next week to get checked on for his recovery from the injury he suffered in May of last year. Jeff signed his last deal at the same time as Matt, but his contract length has been extended due to his injury time off. Hardy, as previously noted, is set for a court date of April 6th for his October DWI arrest.
