wrestling / News
Update on Matt Jackson Following Recent Biceps Injury
April 21, 2023 | Posted by
As previously reported, Matt Jackson recently suffered a torn bicep and opted for nonsurgical treatment for the injury. He got physical on a recent episode of Dynamite, hitting several Northern lights suplexes on the floor.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Jackson has been getting stem cell treatments and PRP (platelet-rich plasma) treatment on the arm. Doctors have commented on how well his condition has improved in such a short amount of time.
PRP uses injections of someone’s own platelets to promote faster healing of injured tendons, ligaments, muscles and joints.
More Trending Stories
- Rhaka Khan’s Lawsuit Against FBI, Multiple Wrestling Names & More Allowed To Move Forward
- Nia Jax Says Vince McMahon Changed Finish of Survivor Series Match to Have Her Win
- Bryan Danielson Thinks A Female Wrestler That Didn’t Shave Would Be ‘Interesting’
- Updated List of Planned Episodes for Dark Side of the Ring Season 4