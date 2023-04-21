wrestling / News

Update on Matt Jackson Following Recent Biceps Injury

April 21, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Matt Jackson Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, Matt Jackson recently suffered a torn bicep and opted for nonsurgical treatment for the injury. He got physical on a recent episode of Dynamite, hitting several Northern lights suplexes on the floor.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Jackson has been getting stem cell treatments and PRP (platelet-rich plasma) treatment on the arm. Doctors have commented on how well his condition has improved in such a short amount of time.

PRP uses injections of someone’s own platelets to promote faster healing of injured tendons, ligaments, muscles and joints.

