Update on Matt Jackson Following Recent Biceps Injury

As previously reported, Matt Jackson recently suffered a torn bicep and opted for nonsurgical treatment for the injury. He got physical on a recent episode of Dynamite, hitting several Northern lights suplexes on the floor.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Jackson has been getting stem cell treatments and PRP (platelet-rich plasma) treatment on the arm. Doctors have commented on how well his condition has improved in such a short amount of time.

PRP uses injections of someone’s own platelets to promote faster healing of injured tendons, ligaments, muscles and joints.