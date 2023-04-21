Update On Meeting Planned To Smooth Out Issues With CM Punk and Others In AEW

As previously reported, there is a plan to bring back CM Punk to AEW, with a new show called Collision will debut on June 17 in Chicago. There were also reports that there were plans for Punk to meet with the talents he had issues with in the company in an attempt to smooth things over. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that a planned meeting between Punk, Tony Khan, FTR and Chris Jericho has not happened yet. Nothing has been resolved at this time and there are many moving parts to deal with. No other talent was invited to the meeting.

The idea is that they’ll try to work things out with Jericho, and if that goes well, Jericho will be there to help work things out with other people.

Meanwhile, Punk has not apologized or tried to work things out with the Young Bucks yet either. However, sources close to Punk noted that this is because he was told not to have any contact with them, so he hasn’t. No one has said whether or not he would try if he could. There are people who want everyone involved to fix the situation and move on.