Update on Memorial Day WWE Raw Ratings & Viewership, Updated Third Hour Viewership

POST Wrestling and John Pollock has an update on the ratings and viewership for last Monday’s Memorial Day edition of WWE Raw, which turned out to be higher than previous numbers. The show was initially reported as drawing an average 0.44 rating in the key demo and 1.418 million viewers.

The hourly viewership for Monday’s Raw was reported this week as 1.536 million viewers for Hour 1, 1.549 million viewers for Hour 2, and 1.168 million viewers for Hour 3. According to John Pollock’s report, WWE distributed internal data noting the average viewership was actually somewhat higher this week, and there was an error in the reporting in the initial viewership for the third hour.

According WWE’s internal distributed data, last Monday’s show averaged 1.557 million viewers and a 0.4 rating (565,000 viewers) in the key demo over the three-hour USA Network broadcast. It should be noted while the internal figure was listed as a 0.4 rating in the key demo, it’s currently unknown if WWE opted to round the number down from the previously reported figure of 0.44.

Additionally, the breakdown shows that WWE Raw reportedly averaged 1.586 million viewers in the third hour, which is bigger than the initial reported number of 1.168 million viewers.

The updated viewership figure of 1.557 million viewers would still make this show the least-watched edition of Raw of the year and the lowest viewed Raw since December 14, 2020. For comparison, last year’s Memorial Day show drew 1.735 million viewers and averaged a 0.51 rating in the key demo