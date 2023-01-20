Update on Money Raised for Jay Briscoe’s Family, Top Donors

It was reported yesterday that a donation fund had been set up for the family of Jay Briscoe, and it has reached its goal with ease. The page had a goal of $200,000 and as of this writing, it has hit $218,419.

The top donation came from Chris Jericho, who gave $15,000. Other top donations came from Nick Jackson ($10,000), Matt Jackson ($10,000), Kevin Owens and his family ($10,000), Crossroads Land Tech LLC ($5,000), Adam Cole ($5,000), Dax Harwood and his family ($3,000), Jim and Stacey Cornette ($2,000) and Shawn Spears & Cassie Lee ($1,000).

Nick Jackson wrote: “I love you guys. Praying for the entire family. My heart breaks for you all! I know he’s in heaven looking after you all now and will continue to be a guardian angel. Love y’all so much.”

Matt Jackson wrote: “Jay, we love you and miss you man.”

Harwood added: “Jay, Thank you for the 2022 you gave me. My family & I will be forever grateful for all you’ve given us. You’re so unselfish, so inspiring, so God-fearing, & so loving; as a human & a wrestler. I’ll never forget our talks about how early our flights were to get back to our families. I’m bringing the tequila w/ me to Heaven. I can’t wait to see you again. Thank you for everything. I love you.”

Cornette wrote: “In honor of a special talent and even more special human being. RIP Jay.“