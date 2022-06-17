wrestling / News
Update on New Main Event Advertised for WWE Raw Return to MSG in July
June 16, 2022 | Posted by
– The Madison Square Garden website is now advertising Riddle vs. Seth Rollins as the new main event for WWE Monday Night Raw on Monday, July 25. This will be the first edition of Monday Night Raw at MSG in almost three years.
Also advertised for the show are Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, Becky Lynch, The Street Profits, AJ Styles, and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory.
