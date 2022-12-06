Update on Next WWE NXT Premium Live Event in February 2023

– PWInsider has an update on the next WWE NXT premium live event. February 6, 2023 will see the return of NXT Vengeance Day.

The card is reportedly slated for the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. WWE held the last NXT Vengeance Day in February of this year. The card was broadcast live on SyFy due to the 2022 Winter Olympics coverage on USA Network.

The next premium live event for the brand is NXT Deadline scheduled for Saturday, December 10. The event will be held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.