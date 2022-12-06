wrestling / News
Update on Next WWE NXT Premium Live Event in February 2023
December 6, 2022 | Posted by
– PWInsider has an update on the next WWE NXT premium live event. February 6, 2023 will see the return of NXT Vengeance Day.
The card is reportedly slated for the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. WWE held the last NXT Vengeance Day in February of this year. The card was broadcast live on SyFy due to the 2022 Winter Olympics coverage on USA Network.
The next premium live event for the brand is NXT Deadline scheduled for Saturday, December 10. The event will be held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.
More Trending Stories
- Colt Cabana On How Problem People Are Dealt With Backstage in Wrestling
- Kevin Nash Reveals How Much WWE Had to Pay Marvel For Hulk Trademark, Talks nWo Trademark’s Value
- Xia Li in Tight Jumpsuit, Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, Maryse Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- Backstage Update on William Regal Exiting AEW, New Role in WWE