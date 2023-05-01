Update On Nick Aldis’ Impact Contract Status

A new report has an update on Nick Aldis’ Impact Wrestling contract status. As previously reported, Aldis made his return at Impact Rebellion. Fightful Select reports that Aldis is currently not on a handshake deal as speculated by many and is on a short-term agreement with the company.

The report notes that the deal is a “feeling out” process for the two sides, and that Aldis is more interested in seeing how things work in his run and having a positive impact on the Impact, as opposed to having the status of his deal overshadow his work with them.