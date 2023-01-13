Update On Nick Jackson Following Minor Injury Last Month

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on Nick Jackson, who suffered a very minor injury during the Best of Seven series for the AEW Trios titles. The WON noted that Jackson broke his toe during one of the early matches, which made it difficult to walk without pain. Jackson is currently healing and the injury is to the point where he can move without discomfort.

Obviously he wasn’t the only one injured during the series, as PAC suffered a broken nose almost immediately. He wore a protective face mask during the remainder of the matches.