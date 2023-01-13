Update On Nick Khan’s Role in WWE Following Recent Changes, Vince McMahon’s Involvement

As previously reported, there has been some major changes in WWE in the past week. Vince McMahon returned as the chairman of the board, while six members of the Board of Directors either resigned or were replaced. That includes Stephanie McMahon, who announced her departure earlier this week. This is all due to the company reportedly preparing for a possible sale.

While there have been some worried that Vince would start taking more, that doesn’t seem to be the case as of now. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Nick Khan, who is now the sole CEO of the company, is currently running things and making the final decisions.

Vince is the chairman in an official capacity and is currently only there to work on the sale. As noted, the company is hoping to facilitate a sale by the summer. McMahon is there to be part of negotiations and make the final decision on media rights deals (which will be up at the end of September 2024).

It was noted that Vince has not been at the office and has not appeared at television tapings since returning.