Update on NJPW, Stardom And Other Tours Amidst Coronavirus Cancellations

The WON has a new update on NJPW, Stardom, and Pro Wrestling NOAH amidst a spate of Japanese wrestling cancellations due to the coronavirus. As previously reported, NJPW canceled all shows from March 1st through the 15th including shows for the New Japan Cup, while DDT Pro and Dragon Gate have also cancelled shows over the growing spread of the COVID-19 virus.

According to the site, NJPW is still tentatively scheduled to return to touring starting on March 16th as of this time. However, there is no update on how they will handle the New Japan Cup cancellations, nor when the planned match between Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi at the cancelled NJPW Anniversary show that had been scheduled for March 3rd.

Pro Wrestling NOAH and Stardom have both canceled dates as well; according to the site, Stardom will be back to touring on March 20th. NOAH, which had canceled dates through March 7th, will also be back on March 20th.

Most of the companies haven’t released statements about their returns as it’s all dependant on whether the government issues a directive that’s okay to hold public events. At this time, it’s not entirely clear when that directive may be sent. Several companies have continued to hold events such as Wrestle-1, OWE, Michinoku Pro and Zero-1, but for larger companies it would look bad if they tried to hold events during a crisis like this.