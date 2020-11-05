Update On NWA’s Contract For Zicky Dice, When It Expires

It was reported earlier this year that the NWA reneged on releasing Zicky Dice from his contract, after it was previously claimed that he was a free agent. Fightful Select reports that his deal with the company expires at the end of the year.

Since he was the TV champion, NWA rolled over his deal on September 1 to go until the end of 2020. He then dropped the belt to Da Pope at a UWN Primetime Live show. That reportedly took place “without incident.”

According to the report, Dice has also had some heat with Nick Aldis, as well as disagreements that were “well known” in the NWA locker room.

If Dice leaves, then he will join James Storm, Ricky Starks and Royce Isaacs as wrestlers whose contracts have expired this year.