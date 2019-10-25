Update on NWA’s Taping Plans For Powerrr, PPV Schedule

– The NWA is planning to run episodes of NWA Powerrr up until a few weeks before their Into the Fire PPV. As reported previously, the show sold out right away and will air on FITE TV.

According to the WON, the plan is to run the episodes up to just before the PPV on December 14th and use Ten Pounds of Gold videos weekly for the remaining few weeks. The company will then tape around seven weeks of new TV episodes, which sill serve as the build to a Clash of Champions-style show that will air on YouTube and start the cycle over again.

The current plan is to run four PPVs per year and it’s hoped that they can sell ads to make the show profitable targeting the 18 – 44 male audience, along with merchandise sales and PPV revenue.