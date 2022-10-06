Update On NXT Wrestlers Reportedly Set For WWE Main Roster (SPOILERS)

Both Fightful Select and PWInsider report that Legado del Fantasma are set to debut on the WWE main roster, specifically as part of the Smackdown brand. That includes Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza and Elektra Lopez, who were all written off NXT recently. The plan at the time was to bring them to RAW or Smackdown, and it seems Smackdown was selected.

The group is set to debut ‘immediately’, and could appear as soon as tomorrow’s episode. There were pitches made recently and some believe that their debut will happen this week. It’s unknown if they will get any name changes.

More names from NXT are set to debut on RAW and Smackdown later this year.