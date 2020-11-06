wrestling / News
Update On Original Hell in a Cell Plans For Roman Reigns and Future Storylines
November 6, 2020 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the original plan for Hell in a Cell was not to have Roman Reigns against Jey Uso for the second month in a row. That storyline was originally set to wrap at Clash of Champions the month before.
Instead, the plan was to have Roman defend against The Fiend, Braun Strowman and a fourth person.
As for his future plans, Roman Reigns’ next opponent is set to be Daniel Bryan, after Uso pinned Bryan last week and then gave him a storyline injury. Reigns is fighting Randy Orton at Survivor Series, but Bryan is expected to be his next challenger and temporary top babyface on Smackdown ‘sooner rather than later’.
