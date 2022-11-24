wrestling / News
Update On Original Plan For AEW Women’s Championship
November 24, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, Thunder Rosa forfeited the AEW women’s world title on last night’s Dynamite, making Jamie Hayter the undisputed champion. Meanwhile, Toni Storm was retroactively made a former champion.
In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the original plan was to have Toni Storm defeat Thunder Rosa to unify the belts. It was initially believed that Rosa would be back this month, but when that didn’t happen, AEW went with what they did.
The idea with interim titles is that AEW will go with an interim reign if the injured champion will only be going for a few months. But if it’s likely to be longer than that, they’ll just move on.
