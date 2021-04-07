wrestling / News
Update on Peacock Adding More User Controls for WWE Content
April 7, 2021 | Posted by
– According to PWInsider, the Peacock Twitter account responded after a report surfaced saying that users will start seeing a rewind restart functionality for the live WrestleMania broadcast. The account responded:
“At the moment, player controls will be available on supported iPhones, iPads, and Apple TVs for WrestleMania. We will be adding this feature to additional devices by Summer Slam.”
