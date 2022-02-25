Update on Peacock’s Teddy Hart Documentary, WWE Behind It After All

Last week, it was reported that Peacock was working on a documentary about Teddy Hart that had no involvement from WWE. In fact, it was said that WWE was “aware of the documentary and has warned people against taking part in it.” However, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has corrected their original story and says that WWE is behind the documentary, which is expected to arrive in December. WWE will be working with Blumhouse on the documentary.

A source said a friend of his was asked to be part of it. They were told at first it wouldn’t be negative, but they were asked a lot of questions, including about Hart’s bad relationships with different women. They also noted that they were told by someone in WWE not to do it because it would be negative, but said either the person didn’t know WWE was producing or was trying to protect the person. Another source claimed they were contacted and told it would be about wrestling and their own career, with no mention of Hart. That wrestler ended up turning it down when they figured out who it was really about.