Update on Planned Matches For TLC

– With just under three days left until WWE TLC, we have an update on some last-minute matches that are expected to be added. The WON reports that a Smackdown Women’s Championship match between Bayley and Lacey Evans is expected to be added to the show, and was on the scheduled lineup as of last week. WWE has not yet officially announced that bout, though there was an angle between the two on last Friday’s show.

Less certain is another match that was expected for the show as of last week, was Shinsuke Nakamura defending the Intercontinental Championship against Braun Strowman. Strowman was not medically cleared as of last week so they were unable to shoot an angle to build to or announce the match last week. Strowman was expected to be cleared shortly fromo what’s being described as a minor hip injury, so it’s possible that it could still be added to the show.

As noted previously, the Viking Raiders are defending the Raw Tag Team Championships in an open challenge at the show. They were scheduled to face Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson as of last week. One more match expected to be added is Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles.

On the other hand, Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens is not expected to be on the show as of Tuesday. Rollins’ broken pinky was the factor there and while he is expected to be cleared by Sunday and could do an angle, a match isn’t likely.

The confirmed and expected matches are all below:

CONFIRMED:

* Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz

* TLC Match: Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

* SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day vs. The Revival

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Viking Raiders vs. TBD (Possibly Gallows & Anderson)

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship TLC Match: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair

* Tables Match: Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley

* Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy

EXPECTED:

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans

* AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

POSSIBLE:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Braun Strowman