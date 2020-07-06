Update On Plans For Charlotte Flair Prior To Hiatus

As we previously reported, Charlotte Flair was written out of WWE storylines as she is having an elective surgery and will be out of action. While there have been conflicting stories about when she’ll be back, Flair herself said she will only be gone a few weeks. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, more details were provided on what the plans for Flair were prior to the hiatus.

According to Dave Meltzer, Flair was being built up for a big program with Asuka. This is why Flair never lost during her time in NXT, including when she lost the title in a three-way after Io Shirai pinned Rhea Ripley. At the time, it was suggested that WWE was looking to Flair to be the top woman on the roster with Becky Lynch taking time off due to her pregnancy.

Flair did end up working some matches with Asuka, and eventually lost what was (for now) the blowoff after being ‘injured’ by Nia Jax earlier in the night.