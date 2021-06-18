Update On Plans For Edge At This Year’s WWE Summerslam

As previously reported, Edge will likely have a match at this year’s WWE Summerslam, his first PPV match since Wrestlemania. Jon Alba noted on Twitter that Edge will be working as a babyface as a babyface on the Smackdown side. He had previously been working Smackdown leading up to Wrestlemania, although at the time he had more of a heelish role.

He is currently being advertised for the July 16 episode of Smackdown in Houston.