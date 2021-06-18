wrestling / News
Update On Plans For Edge At This Year’s WWE Summerslam
June 18, 2021
As previously reported, Edge will likely have a match at this year’s WWE Summerslam, his first PPV match since Wrestlemania. Jon Alba noted on Twitter that Edge will be working as a babyface as a babyface on the Smackdown side. He had previously been working Smackdown leading up to Wrestlemania, although at the time he had more of a heelish role.
He is currently being advertised for the July 16 episode of Smackdown in Houston.
Reported on @theLTGpodcast Patreon this week Edge is currently penciled in for the SummerSlam card as a babyface on the Smackdown side. Seems to give credence to that. https://t.co/mg38CPSn3v
— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) June 12, 2021
