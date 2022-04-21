Update on Plans for Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2022

– Fightful Select has an update on Impact Wrestling’s current plans for Slammiversary 2022, which will celebrate Impact’s 20th anniversary. Impact Wrestling reportedly plans on announcing plans for the TV tapings around Slammiversary 2022 soon. Slammiversarsy and the surrounding TV tapings will also be held in Nashville, Tennessee.

They upcoming tapings will be held on June 19-20 in Nashville. Previously, Impact held most of its shows and tapings in Nashville during the pandemic.