Update On Plans For Jon Moxley At AEW All Out
July 22, 2022
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW is hoping to run Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk at AEW All Out in Chicago to unify the interim and World titles. Obviously that will depend on the heath of Punk, who is out of action after a foot injury. It’s believed that he will recover from foot surgery by Full Gear, if he’s not ready by All Out.
All that is known at this point is that Moxley will definitely headline All Out. No opponent has been announced at this time.
