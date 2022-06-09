Update On Plans For Roman Reigns vs. Riddle After Reigns Was Pulled From Money in the Bank

As reported last night, Roman Reigns is no longer scheduled to appear at the WWE Money in the Bank PPV on July 2. He had previously been removed from advertising for the event.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Reigns isn’t scheduled to wrestle again until July 30 at Summerslam, although he could have a TV match before then. It was noted that the plan is still for Reigns to wrestle Randy Orton at Summerslam.

The original plans called for Reigns vs. Riddle at Money in the Bank. While that match won’t happen at the PPV, WWE is obviously still building to it. According to the report, it will likely happen on television sometime before Summerslam, just not the July 2 PPV.